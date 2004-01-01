Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed with manufacturing processes, physical features, materials, packaging, and built-in software that are kinder to the environment and deliver better energy efficiency, the Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign display is designed to operate using less than half the power of its counterparts, while still delivering the same unrivalled performance.
Powered by our Android 10 SoC platform, these hard-working displays are optimised for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly onto the display too. Flexible and secure, ensuring display specs stay up to the moment for longer.
Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full HD resolution. Simply connect the display to the internet using the optional CRD22 Wifi module or via LAN, and enjoy your own created playlists.
Recognised by and registered with EPEAT with a Silver Climate+ Ecolabel, the Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign QE-Line meets the robust set of criteria laid out by the world's premier ecolabel for electronics.
Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of an input source or application failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.
Wirelessly screen share using your existing Wifi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI Interact dongle to cast directly onto the screen without connecting into the secured network.
Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy, and environmental impact.
Easily schedule content to play from USB or from internal memory. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.