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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

6000 series4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

43PUT6002/56

1.9

| (18) Reviews

4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Design meets performance with the Philips 6000 Series. Sitting on minimalist stand elements, your picture comes to life in 4K Ultra HD TV and Pixel Plus Ultra HD picture quality.

See all benefits

with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

  • 108 cm (43")

  • 4K Ultra HD LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

Slim, refined stands communicate lightness

When setting out to create a new TV, our teams consider every aspect: from technology to design. Our new edge feet were engineered to create space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. The effect? A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.

Discover Ultra HD Picture Quality with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.9

of 5

18

Reviews

5

14/11/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Nice.

Certain Applications unable to open shows format not supported waiting for ur latest software updationl

This review was made for 6000 series 43PUT6002 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

This review was made for 6000 series 43PUT6002 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

21/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent value

Affordably priced and no complaints on it performance and picture quality. Would have given 5-star rating if the smart content can be improved with more apps and browser.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6000 series 50PUT6002 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6000 series 50PUT6002 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

16/02/2019

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

TV (50PUT6002/56) seems good under this price

Would have given 5 stars if the software of this item is up to date.

Pros

Big screen under this price with 4k UHD and smart features with ample ports and good design

Cons

The only con is software of this tv which is not up to date.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6000 series 50PUT6002 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Date of Use 2019-01-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6000 series 50PUT6002 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Date of Use 2019-01-16

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices

  3. Netflix movie programs are only available via your content provider set top box (not available on your TV). Please approach your content provider for Netflix subscription.