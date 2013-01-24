Home
    Experience a new level of entertainment immersion with the new Momentum 4K HDR display with Ambiglow lighting. An expansive 4K UHD display with DisplayHDR 1000 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment. See all benefits

    Experience a new level of entertainment immersion with the new Momentum 4K HDR display with Ambiglow lighting. An expansive 4K UHD display with DisplayHDR 1000 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment. See all benefits

    Experience a new level of entertainment immersion with the new Momentum 4K HDR display with Ambiglow lighting. An expansive 4K UHD display with DisplayHDR 1000 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment. See all benefits

    Experience a new level of entertainment immersion with the new Momentum 4K HDR display with Ambiglow lighting. An expansive 4K UHD display with DisplayHDR 1000 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment. See all benefits

      • Momentum
      • 43 (42.51" / 108 cm diag.)
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

      DisplayHDR 1000 for outstanding visuals

      DisplayHDR 1000 for outstanding visuals

      VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000 delivers a dramatically different visual experience. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 1000 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With the help of local dimming and super high peak brightness up-to 1000 nits, images come to life with advanced highlights featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.

      Quantum Dot Tech for see-it-to-believe-it color

      Quantum Dot Tech for see-it-to-believe-it color

      Quantum Dot Technology is an innovative semiconductor nanocrystal technology that precisely emits light to produce bluer blues, greener greens and redder reds. LCD monitors with Quantum Dot color produce a more dynamic range of colors and show the true natural palette of colors in the picture. The result - vibrant, dynamic, you-gotta-see-it-to-believe-it color.

      Ambiglow intensifies entertainment with halo of light

      Ambiglow intensifies entertainment with halo of light

      Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience. The innovative Ambiglow technology enlarges the screen by creating an immersive halo of light. Its fast processor analyses the incoming image content and continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image. User friendly options allow you to adjust the ambiance to your liking. Especially suited for watching movies, sports or playing games, Philips Ambiglow offers you a unique and immersive viewing experience.

      Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

      Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

      Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connect and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

      Enhanced audio with DTS Sound™

      DTS Sound is an audio processing solution designed to optimize the playback of music, movies, streaming and games on the PC regardless of form factors. DTS Sound enables an immersive virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass and dialog enhancement and maximized volume levels free of any clipping or distortion.

      All your connections through one USB-C cable

      The new USB 3.1 Type-C cable with a slim and reversible connector, offers easy one-cable-docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals to your monitor as a dock with one cable to the notebook, including high resolution video output from your PC to monitor. With USB 3.1 you also get fast data transfer, up-to 20-times as fast as USB 2.0, allowing you to transfer a 4K movie faster than ever. All your connections through one simple cable.

      USB 3.0 Hub for convenient access and fast charging

      Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard significantly reducing data transfer time saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the latest global standard allowing you to use the large capacity storage devices. Now you don't have to wait so long for devices to charge. New FastCharge enables quick charging to charge and go. USB 3.0 is also backward compatible with USB 2.0 devices.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        MVA
        Adaptive sync
        Yes
        Backlight type
        B-LED+QD Film
        Panel Size
        42.51 inch / 108 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 2%
        Color gamut (min.)
        BT. 709 Coverage: 100%*; DCI-P3 Coverage: 97.6%*
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 119%*, sRGB 145%*
        HDR
        DisplayHDR 1000 and UHDA certified
        Effective viewing area
        941.18 (H) x 529.42 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Pixel Density
        103.64 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Low Input Lag
        best time < 4 ms
        Brightness
        Free Format: number; UOM=nit
        720 cd/m² (typical), 1,000 cd/m² (peak)  nit
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        SmartContrast
        50,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.245 x 0.245 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Display colors
        1.07 billion colors (10 bit*)
        Scanning Frequency
        23 - 80 Hz (V) / 30 - 160 kHz (H)
        sRGB
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • HDMI 2.0 x 2
        • DisplayPort 1.4 x 1
        • mini DisplayPort 1.4 x 1
        • USB-C (DP Alt mode)
        USB
        USB 3.0x2 (2 w/fast charging)*
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Remote control type
        Philips RC6 remote control
        Built-in Speakers
        7 W x 2 with DTS sound
        MultiView
        • PIP/PBP mode
        • 2x devices
        User convenience
        • Menu/OK
        • Input/Up
        • SmartImage Game/Return
        • Volume/Down
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukranian
        Other convenience
        • Ambiglow
        • Low Input Lag
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (200x200mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/10  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        62.69 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 7.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Energy Label Class
        C
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Internal
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        976 x 661 x 264  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        976 x 574 x 63  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        1090 x 764 x 338  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        14.71  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        13.96  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        20.72  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        • WEEE
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • RCM
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • CECP
        • cETLus
        • China RoHS
        • EAC
        • E-standby
        • ICES-003
        • J-MOSS
        • KC
        • KCC
        • KUCAS
        • Kuwait
        • PSB
        • PSE
        • SASO
        • SEMKO
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • UKRAINIAN
        • VCCI

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Glossy / Textured

      • What's in the box?

        Monitor with stand
        Yes
        Cables
        USB-C cable, USB-A to USB-C cable, HDMI cable, DP cable, Power cable
        User Documentation
        Yes
        Accessory
        Remote control

          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • Low Input Lag best time < 4 ms, it is on some special case and measure it.
          • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
          • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
          • BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE 1931
          • 10 bit is dithered by 8 bit with FRC