2 year warranty
Discontinued
278E8QJAB/89
Ultra-curved, ultra-colorful
Colors like you've never seen before. This brilliant wide view display with Ultra Wide-Color offers the richest and most vivid colors wrapped in an immersive curved design for a your best creations yet.
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
4.7
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
milanchek
31/07/2018
United Kingdom
Great value for money
I will gladly recommend this product. Awesome resolution, colors, design, I suffered renaissance buying this monitor.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
workingranny
23/01/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
beyond my expectation
Perfect screen, great resolution and design, easy to set it up and connect it, very comfortable to eyes ... I can work more longer now without having tired eyes or headache ... it's definitely better than flat screen and it inspired me to buy a 52 " curved screen UDH TV. Thank you Philips & PC/Curry store
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
TheConsultant
23/01/2018
United Kingdom
beyond my expectation
Perfect screen, great resolution and design, easy to set it up and connect it, very comfortable to eyes ... I can work more longer now without having tired eyes or headache ... it's definitely better than flat screen and it inspired me to buy a 52 " curved screen UDH TV. Thank you Philips & PC/Curry store
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931