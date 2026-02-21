2 year warranty
Discontinued
Simply stunning
The 27" E Line monitor features stunning visuals and elegant design for a stylish enhancement to your workspace. Ultra-clear 4K UHD with wide-view delivers same ultimate clarity and life-like visuals from any front angle view.
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
5.0
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
SøLy
21/02/2026
United Kingdom
Great monitor
I bought one monitor, and after using it, I bought another.
Pros
Great price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2025-02-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2025-02-21
Davo92
23/10/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent monitors
Got these to replace old monitors, look great and great quality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 322E1C Full HD Curved LCD display
Date of Use 2025-09-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 322E1C Full HD Curved LCD display
Date of Use 2025-09-23
DinduNuffinLV
04/07/2024
United Kingdom
Decent budget monitor.
I've been using this monitor for a little over a year now, and for it's price it's ok. I only could wish this monitor was 120 Hz, than it would have been even better for gaming. Great for watching 4k cinema content.
Pros
4k, good colors even without having the posh expensive Dolby hdr+ whatever name feature
Cons
not 120 Hz, not fanciest hdr+ whatever name
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2023-07-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2023-07-04
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC, DCI-P3, Adobe RGB Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.