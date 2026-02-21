ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

278E1A/00

5

| (8) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Simply stunning

The 27" E Line monitor features stunning visuals and elegant design for a stylish enhancement to your workspace. Ultra-clear 4K UHD with wide-view delivers same ultimate clarity and life-like visuals from any front angle view.

See all benefits

Simply stunning

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Low power consumption saves energy bills

DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

8

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

21/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great monitor

I bought one monitor, and after using it, I bought another.

Pros

Great price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2025-02-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2025-02-21

23/10/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent monitors

Got these to replace old monitors, look great and great quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 322E1C Full HD Curved LCD display

Date of Use 2025-09-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 322E1C Full HD Curved LCD display

Date of Use 2025-09-23

04/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Decent budget monitor.

I've been using this monitor for a little over a year now, and for it's price it's ok. I only could wish this monitor was 120 Hz, than it would have been even better for gaming. Great for watching 4k cinema content.

Pros

4k, good colors even without having the posh expensive Dolby hdr+ whatever name feature

Cons

not 120 Hz, not fanciest hdr+ whatever name

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2023-07-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 328E1CA Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2023-07-04

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC, DCI-P3, Adobe RGB Area based on CIE1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  6. The monitor may look different from feature images.