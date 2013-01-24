Improved light contrast for a safer, more exciting drive

Visual skills are pushed to the limit when driving at night. During low light conditions, or when experiencing glare from other vehicles, your ability to contrast between objects is significantly reduced. This makes it harder to spot obstacles, such as a pedestrian on the road. The specific color temperature in Philips RacingVision headlights (available in H4 and H7) allows your eyes to focus better and perceive contrasts in the distance. That makes you a safer road user. And with your limits increased, driving after dark is now a more exciting experience.