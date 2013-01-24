Home
X-tremeUltinon LED

interior car light

128584000KX1
    -{discount-value}

    X-tremeUltinon LED interior car light

    128584000KX1

    Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED 38mm Festoons for interior lighting. Strong 4000 K warm white light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits

    Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED 38mm Festoons for interior lighting. Strong 4000 K warm white light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits

      Design your interior with brighter LED lights

      • LED-FEST [38mm]
      • Number of bulbs: 1
      • 12 V, 4000 K warm white
      • Advanced automotive system

      Bright interior lights to see everything inside your car

      Whether it’s your phone, your keys or your child’s missing left shoe, at some point we’ve all had to search for a misplaced item in a poorly lit car. With Philips LED interior lighting, you get a warm, bright and uniformly diffused light. So the next time you’re searching around in the trunk, the glove compartment or the floor of your car, you’ll be able to see exactly what you’re doing and find anything with ease.

      Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

      Interior lighting is not just about function and comfort; it’s about looking good too. Upgrade your interior lighting with a brighter warm light or daylight effect. So when you open the trunk, or fire up the dashboard lights, you can do so with a little extra style. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips interior LED lights.

      Bright lights for the interior of your car

      Whether for dome or reading lights, the glove box or the trunk, your light requirements and taste may differ. For the interior of your car, you can select from a variety of Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lamps for superior visibility and style. Choose from a comfortable warm white (4000 Kelvin) and daylight effect (6000 Kelvin). Bright and stylish, this light will change your driving experience. Whether you’re searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or you’re trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now do so with a bright interior light.

      Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. And Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights are extremely durable. Due to the latest technological innovation, they prevent heat and vibrational damage and last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded within that time, your stylish new lights should last you the lifetime of your car.

      Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

      The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.

      Easy installation and compatible with many car models

      Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900397062
        EAN3
        8727900397079
        Packaging type
        X1

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        128584000KX1
        Ordering code
        39706230

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        8.5  cm
        Length
        19.5  cm
        Width
        15.1  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.27  kg

      • Packed product information

        Height
        9.2  cm
        Length
        6.8  cm
        Width
        2.8  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        1

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 12 years

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        • Interior
        • Trunk
        • glove box
        Range
        X-tremeUltinon LED
        Type
        Festoon

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.