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    DayLight 9 LED Daytime running lights

    12831WLEDX1

    High visibility for maximum safety

    The 3rd gen. of Philips DRL, combines superior style and increased visibility. With its renewed optical design, the Philips Daylight9 offers increased mounting flexibility: a road legal solution for any car to stand out from the crowd.

    See all benefits

    DayLight 9 LED Daytime running lights

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    See all DayLight

    High visibility for maximum safety

    Bright and attractive from every angle

    • Daylight 9
    • 12 V
    • 16 W
    Multiple-angle mounting for wide view light effect

    Multiple-angle mounting for wide view light effect

    Multiple-angle mounting for wide view light effect.

    New optical design with 9 LED dots

    New optical design with 9 LED dots

    Due to renewed lens optics, better illumination is offered. The angle under which the legal amount of light is projected on the road has been increased thanks to the new design.

    Legally mounted on bumper angles up to +/-40°

    Legally mounted on bumper angles up to +/-40°

    The mounting range of the modules has increased to +/- 40 degrees horizontally, +/- 2 degrees vertically and +/- 32 degrees diagonally.

    Smart clip-on system

    Smart clip-on system

    Simple installation with smart clip-on system. Install the brackets in any cavity and simply click the modules into place. The modules will lock tightly and are free from theft.

    Hybrid, electric and start & stop compatible

    Hybrid, electric and start & stop compatible

    With the intelligent electronics of the control box, the modules are compatibles with the latest types of vehicles: hybrid, electric and start & stop cars are all supported. Please refer to the application guide section for an overview of all make and models.

    Water and gravel-impact resistant

    Water and gravel-impact resistant

    The high-quality aluminum housing and lens are water and gravel-impact resistant. After mounting the system does not require any maintenance.

    High quality aluminum housing

    High quality aluminum housing

    The robust high quality aluminium housing prevents corrosion and is weatherproof: water, salt, sand and dust stand no chance. The result is long life and no maintenance work.

    Technical Specifications

    • Product description

      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Technology
      LED
      Voltage [V]
      12

    • Universal mounting

      Horizontal axis
      Up to +/-40°
      Vertical axis
      Up to +/- 2°
      Transverse axis
      Up to +/- 25°
      Product dimensions (L x W x H)
      125 x 23.1 x 31 mm

    • Technical specifications

      Application
      Day light
      Homologation
      ECE R87
      Consumption (DRL)
      2 x 7.9 W

    • Maximum visibility

      Beam angle
      150 % wider than standard
      Color temperature
      5700K
      LED lifetime
      Up to 5000 hours
      Intensity (DRL)
      400  cd/m²

    • Robustness

      Premium finishing
      High quality aluminum housing
      Gravel-impact resistant
      Automotive test PSA B21 7090
      DRL set resistant to
      water, salt, dust & sand

    • Easy to install

      Clip-on system
      Yes
      Start & stop compatible
      with ACC control

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12831WLEDX1
      Ordering code
      39170145

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8727900391701
      EAN3
      8727900391718

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