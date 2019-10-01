12831WLEDX1
High visibility for maximum safety
The 3rd gen. of Philips DRL, combines superior style and increased visibility. With its renewed optical design, the Philips Daylight9 offers increased mounting flexibility: a road legal solution for any car to stand out from the crowd.See all benefits
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Multiple-angle mounting for wide view light effect.
Due to renewed lens optics, better illumination is offered. The angle under which the legal amount of light is projected on the road has been increased thanks to the new design.
The mounting range of the modules has increased to +/- 40 degrees horizontally, +/- 2 degrees vertically and +/- 32 degrees diagonally.
Simple installation with smart clip-on system. Install the brackets in any cavity and simply click the modules into place. The modules will lock tightly and are free from theft.
With the intelligent electronics of the control box, the modules are compatibles with the latest types of vehicles: hybrid, electric and start & stop cars are all supported. Please refer to the application guide section for an overview of all make and models.
The high-quality aluminum housing and lens are water and gravel-impact resistant. After mounting the system does not require any maintenance.
The robust high quality aluminium housing prevents corrosion and is weatherproof: water, salt, sand and dust stand no chance. The result is long life and no maintenance work.
Product description
Universal mounting
Technical specifications
Maximum visibility
Robustness
Easy to install
Ordering information
Packaging Data
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