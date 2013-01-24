Lights that live on
The Philips Vision LED light has simply been designed to outlast your car! Replace your standard incandescent bulb with our long-lasting LEDs and illuminate your car interior with bright white light. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The new Philips Vision LED interior lights provide a 6000K bright white light and a wide beam angle to illuminate your interior in style. This interior LED can be used for interior (dome light, trunk, glove compartment) and license plate lighting applications.
The Philips Vision LEDs are designed to outlast your car. They provide a perfect geometrical fit and their 12 year lifetime is simply unmatched.
Perfectly illuminated car interior and number plate with 25lm of powerful LED light.
Whether installed in the car interior or fitted to the number plate, the daylight white light with 5500K colour temperature provides a sophisticated LED look to make your car stand out.
Smartly designed frosted lens ensures the LED light is uniformly diffused in your car interior and on your number plate.
High-class, robust design provides enhanced resistance to shocks and vibrations.
