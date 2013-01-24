Home
  • Brighter and more stylish Brighter and more stylish Brighter and more stylish
    For safe and modern driving, change to intense amber Philips X-tremeUltinon LED turn signals [~WY21W]. They are powerful, precise and look good so you can signal in safety and with style. See all benefits

      Strong, durable and vibrant LED signaling

      • LED-T20-AMB [~WY21W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12 V, amber intense
      • Advanced automotive system

      Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

      Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather conditions reduce visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even more important. Philips X-tremeUltinon LED signaling lights provide you with bright daylight effect and up to 6000K for reverse and positioning lights. With more intense colors for turn and stop applications, instantly on LEDs and a uniform and well-directed light, you’ll give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

      Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

      While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for turning signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signaling LED lights.

      Intense amber turn signals to be seen better

      Philips LED turn signals feature vibrant amber color performance that make your intentions clear to surrounding traffic. Amber intense means more safety for you and others around you.

      Uniform light distribution for enhanced visibility

      Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and uniform light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

      Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

      The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.

      Easy installation and compatible with many car models

      Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease. However, it’s recommended that you get your new Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you’re ready to go. While these lamps are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.

      Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. And Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights are extremely durable. Due to the latest technological innovation, they prevent heat and vibrational damage and last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded within that time, your stylish new lights should last you the lifetime of your car.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        X2
        EAN1
        8727900395778
        EAN3
        8727900395785

      • Product description

        Range
        X-tremeUltinon LED
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        WY21W
        Application
        Turn signal
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Marking ECE
        -

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        5.5  W

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Advanced automotive system

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        Amber
        Lumens
        180 lm

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12763X2
        Ordering code
        39577830

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.6  kg
        Height
        8.5  cm
        Length
        19.5  cm
        Width
        15.1  cm

      • Packed product information

        Height
        9.2  cm
        Length
        6.8  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        20
        Pack Quantity
        2
        Width
        2.8  cm

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        Up to 12 years

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.