For better safety and visibility in city traffic, Philips has designed CityVision Moto lamps produce up to 40% more vision to see further. CityVision Moto bulbs also projects a distinctive, attention-grabbing orange effect in the headlight. See all benefits
Philips CityVision Moto headlights have been specifically developed for city-riders. Thanks to their distinctive orange effect, Philips motorcycle bulbs grabs driver attention and guarantee an earlier recognition of the rider.
Philips CityVision Moto headlights are specifically designed to increase rider's security in city environment. The attention-grabbing orange effect as well as the light output increase by 40% allow a safer riding experience in traffic and actively participate in accident reduction.
Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in after-sales market. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.
Philips CityVision Moto lamps are designed with state-of-the-art technology to resist vibrations up to 10G and last longer. Those motorcycle bulbs are mounted with an extremely resistant double coil filament to withstand a wide range of vibrations including physical shocks.
Offering 40% more vision on the road, the Philips CityVision Moto headlights actively participate in increasing rider's security. Thanks to better visibility on the road Philips motorcycle lamps allow for better obstacle recognition and accident prevention.
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.
