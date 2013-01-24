Safety has never been so attractive
Philips WhiteVision lamps add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience. The increased brightness with significantly whiter light makes WhiteVision the perfect combination of style and safety. See all benefits
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high color temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.
WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.
Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13,2V standard voltage)
With up to 3700 Kelvin and an intense white light, Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.
Maximum white light with a color temperature of 3700 Kelvin means your headlights give better reflections from road markings and signs. Whiter light keeps you alert at night, so you can enjoy a more comfortable driving experience at night.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.
An light output improved by 60% m enables you to be seeb by other road users more clearly. It improves safety, giving you them more time to react to potential hazards.
Supplied with two colour matching w5w position lamps, WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high end cars.
