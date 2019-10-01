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    WhiteVision Headlights

    12342WHVB1

    Maximum white light

    The new Philips WhiteVision halogen headlamp delivers an intense, white light with up to 4100 K color temperature, 20% whiter light for ultimate style, and 40% more light* on the road for increased visibility and maximum safety.

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    WhiteVision Headlights

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    Maximum white light

    Maximum whiteness, ultimate brightness

    • Type of lamp: H4
    • Pack of: 1
    • 12 V,60/55 W
    • Style
    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    100% road legal, 100% intense white light

    WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

    A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

    Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high color temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

    Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

    Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13,2V standard voltage)

    Crisp beam with intense white light

    With up to 3700 Kelvin and an intense white light, Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

    Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

    Maximum white light with a color temperature of 3700 Kelvin means your headlights give better reflections from road markings and signs. Whiter light keeps you alert at night, so you can enjoy a more comfortable driving experience at night.

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

    Up to 60% more vision to maximize clarity

    An light output improved by 60% m enables you to be seeb by other road users more clearly. It improves safety, giving you them more time to react to potential hazards.

    White Xenon effect for high end look

    WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high end cars.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Style
      Product highlight
      Intense white xenon effect

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      • Additional high beam
      Base
      P43t-38
      Designation
      H4 WhiteVision
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Marking ECE
      E1 2C3
      Range
      WhiteVision
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      H4

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      400h

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      • 1000±15%  lm
      • 1650 ±15%  lm
      Color temperature
      up to 3700K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      60/55  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12342WHVB1
      Ordering code
      36985430

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      B1
      EAN1
      8711500221032
      EAN3
      8711500221049

    • Packed product information

      Width
      2.7  cm
      Height
      12.9  cm
      Net weight per piece
      21  g
      Gross weight per piece
      32.4  g
      Length
      9.5  cm
      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      29.9  cm
      Width
      20.1  cm
      Height
      14.6  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.765  kg

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    • Compared to standard halogen lamps
    • *Application varies per bulb type
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