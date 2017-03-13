The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different.
SkinGlide Rings
GentlePrecision Blades
BeardAdapt Sensor
Designed for skin comfort
SkinGlide Rings
Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.
Close and smooth shave
GentlePrecision Blades
Get a close shave even on sensitive skin with hardened high-precision blades. The blade edges are engineered to cut hair precisely, minimizing tugging, pulling or repetitive passes, even on a 3-day stubble.
Personalized shaver
BeardAdapt Sensor
Shave off even dense beard areas efficiently. The shaver senses your beard density and automatically adjusts the power as needed.
Follow personal shave plan to tackle your specific skin issues
Pair the shaver and app
Get personalized advice
Set the speed best for your skin
Get adaptive advice to tackle your specific skin issues, whether redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs. The plan is co-developed with dermatologists and gives advice on your shaving routine and technique via the connected GroomTribe app. Shave-by-shave, the app tracks your progress and adjusts the advice for the best skin results.
SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
Travel pouch:The shaver’s premium case has a sleek design to take up less space in your bag and its built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver, even when you're on the go.
The Philips S7000 shaver comes with a click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming and a travel pouch.
Philips – the world's number one electric shaving brand*
*Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2018ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2017 data
Philips Green Products can reduce costs, energy consumption and CO2 emissions by offering a significant environmental improvement in one or more of the Philips Green Focal Areas — Energy efficiency, Packaging, Hazardous substances, Weight, Recycling and disposal and Lifetime reliability.
