Coriander Pesto Sauce

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 5 minutes
Ingredients

  • 100g pistachios
  • A bunch of coriander
  • 2 sprigs of flat leaf parsley
  • 1 clove of garlic
  • 1 tablespoon of salt
  • 1/2 tablespoons of chili powder
  • 100ml olive oil

Directions

  • Dry-roast the pistachio nuts in a frying pan on a medium heat until slightly discoloured. Remove from pan to cool.
  • Using the hand blender, mix the ingredients in the measuring jug into a coarse pesto sauce. This tastes great with warm rice noodles and grilled chicken.
  • Coarsely chop the herbs, place them in a large measuring jug with the salt, chili powder, nuts and oil.
