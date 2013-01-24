Chocolate Cake

In a mixing bowl, beat the butter and sugar with a mixer for approximately 5 minutes until light and creamy.
Add the egg and beat into the butter. Then add the flour, cocoa powder and a pinch of salt. Mix thoroughly. Finally add the jam, the chocolate pieces and the grated orange peel and mix well.
Transfer the batter to the cake pan and use a spatula to smooth the surface.
Put the cake pan in the fryer basket and slide the basket into the airfryer. Set the timer to 25 minutes and bake the cake until it is nicely browned and done. The cake is done if a tooth pick inserted in the center of the cake comes out dry.
Let the cake cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Then turn the cake out onto a wire rack to cool.
TIP:Make the cake one day ahead of time and store the cooled cake tightly wrapped in plastic wrap. This makes the cake even more delicious.
Variations:- Lemon Cake: Replace the cocoa and the chocolate with the juice and grated peel of half a lemon.- Vanilla Cake: Replace the cocoa and the chocolate with the scrapings of half a vanilla pod.- Chocolate Ginger Cake: Replace the chocolate pieces with 2 tablespoons finely chopped candied ginger.