How should I clean the filter and brush of my Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro?
For details of how to clean the filter and brush of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro, please refer to the relevant sections below.
Cleaning the filter of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro
Your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro has a motor protection filter located beneath the dust container. This filter needs to be cleaned regularly for optimal performance. Please follow the steps below, or refer to the video for more information:
- Detach the dust bin.
- Take out the filter.
- Wash the foam filter with water. Wring out excess water and repeat until clear water comes out during wringing.
- Let it dry for 24 hours.
- Attach the dust bin.
Cleaning the brush of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro
Your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro has a rotating brush located inside the nozzle. This brush can become clogged with hair and needs regular maintenance. Please follow the steps below, or refer to the video for more information:
- Remove the brush from the nozzle.
- Pull out any strands by hand.
Tip: You can cut off any tangled strands using scissors.
- Snap it back into place.