Remove the brush from the nozzle. Pull out any strands by hand.

Tip: You can cut off any tangled strands using scissors. Snap it back into place.

Your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro has a rotating brush located inside the nozzle. This brush can become clogged with hair and needs regular maintenance. Please follow the steps below, or refer to the video for more information:Your vacuum is now ready to use again.