Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Consumer products
Get exactly the support you need
Looking for specific solutions for your product?
find your model here

Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?

Philips Shavers can be cleaned using some accessories like the SmartClean system and the Quick Clean pod. However, it is important to verify if your shavers are compatible with these sytems. 

Quick Clean Pod

Only the shavers that come with a Quick Clean Pod in the box are compatible with this system. To quickly verify if your shaver is compatible with the Quick Clean Pod, turn it upside down and press the on/off button. If you see that the cleaning reminder (3 dots) turns on, this means you can use the Quick Clean Pod to clean this shaver. At the moment, the following model numbers come with the Quick Clean Pod:
S5579, S5584/6, S7782/3/6/8, S9933, S9935, S9936, S9982, S9985, S9986 and S9987
 

SmartClean System

The Philips SmartClean System can be used to charge, clean and lubricate your Philips Shaver. The SmartClean Plus (model number 5.2) also comes with a drying program.

The Philips SmartClean 5.1 system is compatible with Philips shavers in Series 7000 and Series 5000 (S51xx - S56xx), which look like image 1 (Add image comparing old vs new model).

The Philips SmartClean 5.2 system is compatible with Philips shavers in Series 9000.

If the image recognition does not help you to identify whether your shaver is compatible with the SmartClean system or not, then please refer to the user manual or contact us. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Register your product
Register your product

Keep track of your product warranty coverage

Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

Get easy access to product support

Register your product

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand