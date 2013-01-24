How to prepare for breastfeeding

First, there is the wonder of simply getting to know your baby. Breastfeeding allows you to spend precious moments together skin-on-skin, so you’ll both enjoy a feeling of closeness and wellbeing.

Your baby will also benefit from the many healthy properties in breast milk. Breast milk supports your baby’s cognitive development, develops the immune system, reduces ear infections and leads to fewer stomach upsets and diarrhoea.

There are also many benefits for you. For example, breastfeeding helps shrink your uterus after birth, leads to a reduced rate of reproduction related health problems, and more weight loss if you breastfeed for at least six months.

As you begin your breastfeeding journey, try to keep these benefits in mind. There might be moments when things don’t go smoothly, and it can be useful to look at the bigger picture to help stay on track.