Using the right type of water will help prolong the life of the All-in-One 8500 Series. Here are some tips and tricks:

It is designed to be used with tap water. If you live in an area with hard water, though, limescale may build up quickly. If this is the case, try using distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water can be used too). Do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals. Not only are they unsafe but they may also cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to the All-in-One 8500 Series. To fragrance your clothes, instead try:



Using perfumed washing softener in your wash Using essential oils (aromas) during washing Spritzing your garment with perfumed water after ironing or steaming

