Meet the

Dual Basket
Airfryer

Crispy, tender and

evenly cooked every time

Philips Airfryer 3000

Series Dual Basket

Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket times your meal so two dishes are hot and ready at the same time. ​

NA350/00

Philips Dual Basket

Crisp, tender, and evenly cooked with RapidAir Technology

2 drawers and 2 sizes to suit any meal

Time function so both sides finish cooking at the same time

Tasty recipes tailored to your airfryer in our HomeID app

Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat!

Philips brings the World’s No.1 Airfryer to everyone’s home. Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to RapidAir Technology.

Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket

Crisp, tender and evenly cooked with RapidAir Technology

No more burning or undercooking. Our unique design optimizes heat circulation not only around the food but also through it for best results: crispy, tender, evenly cooked food everytime.  

Dual Basket RapidAir

Crisp, tender and evenly cooked with RapidAir Technology

No more burning or undercooking.

Our unique design optimizes heat circulation not only around the food but also through it for best results: crispy, tender, evenly cooked food everytime.  


Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket

 

Times your meal so two dishes are hot and ready at the same time. Enjoy tasty, healthy cooking with a large drawer for family-sized mains and a smaller one for sides or one person meals.

Philips Airfryer Dual Basket video thumbnail, product video

 

Time so both sides finish at the same time

 

      

Automatically synchronize cooking times in 2 drawers, so all your food is ready to serve together. One meal, fresh and hot.  

2 drawer and 2 sizes to suit any meal

Enjoy tasty, healthy cooking with a large drawer for family-sized mains and a smaller one for sides or one person meals.

Touchscreen with 8 presets for easy cooking

No more checking or guessing.
With the touchscreen display, the dual basket airfryer has preset temperatures and times for fresh fries, frozen fries, chicken, meat, veggies, fish, cake, and reheat.

Philips Airfryer Essential XL, fry with up to 90% less fat

9L capacity for up to 1.5 kg of veggies

Best family size air fryer. Handle a full traybake meal in the large basket, up to 1.5 kg of brussels sprouts or a 1.5kg chicken in just one basket.

The best dual air fryer with tailored recipes in HomeID app

Gives you step-by-step guidance and hundreds of mouthwatering meals with specific settings for your Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket.

What others say about Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I cook two things at the same time?

Yes, you can easily synchronize the cooking times in 2 drawers, so all your food is ready to serve together. One meal, fresh and hot.

How big is this?

The product dimension (W x H x D) is 38.3 x 44.4 x 31.4 cm.

Can I use one basket if I want to?

Yes, feel free to use only the right, the left, or both baskets as you want.

Is Dual Basket Airfryer dishwasher safe?

Yes, both the detachable plate and basket are dishwasher-safe for easy and convenient cleaning.

Do I need to preheat the airfryer and for how many minutes?

 

No, you don't need to preheat the airfryer.

Does the basket have a non-stick coating?

 

Yes, both the plate and the basket have a coating that nothing sticks to.

10+ years of Airfryer experts

Our team of experts have been perfecting the Airfryer technology for over 10 years which is why we are the worlds leading Airfryer brand

