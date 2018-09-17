New and clean filters snatch undesired particles out of your air and optimize airflow, however, as your device works to rid your air of contaminants, the filter may become clogged over time - your device won’t perform efficiently. When this happens, it’s time to change your filter.



Philips filters are designed to give you a top clean air delivery rate (CADR) from our air purifiers, they’re the best filters for our devices. Our filters have a unique structure made from shed-resistant ultrasonically bonded and antibacterial polypropylene fibers. The filters’ structures are clog-resistant and also stop collected particles from escaping back into the air.



You should be on the lookout for the copycats because although they imitate our filters in form, they don’t in performance.