2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthier air, always
The NanoProtect HEPA filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance.
Captures 99.97% of particles
Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter has multiple optimized pleats. This covers an unfolded area of about 2m2 to ensure a long lifetime.
Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 2 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.97% of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria and viruses. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Torbayman
19/05/2021
United Kingdom
Keeps the air clean all over the house
Had this for a couple of years now and apart from replacing the filters it has worked flawlessly once you get used to the message fo which means clean filter 0 and not what you think it does.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA
Marvin7xx
02/04/2019
United Kingdom
Necessary evil
I am satisfied that this, in my device, traps the crap that makes my eyes and nose stream
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA