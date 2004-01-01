Search terms

EN
AR
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    DiamondClean 9000 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    HX9913/18

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush. Switch to Philips Sonicare.

    See all benefits

    DiamondClean 9000 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    Similar products

    See all DiamondClean

    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Whiter teeth in just 1 day****

    • Connected brushing made easy
    • Built-in pressure sensor
    • Smart brush head recognition
    • 4 modes, 3 intensities
    Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

    Removes up to 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

    Know you're getting the deepest possible clean with The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head. The soft, flexible bristles are designed to curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact** and up to 10x more plaque removal from hard-to-reach spots.

    Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

    Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

    The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots*.

    Start and keep up healthy habits

    Start and keep up healthy habits

    The DiamondClean 9000 gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist checkups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalized Progress Report helps you stay on track, to see how much you've improved over time.

    Personalized brushing experience

    Personalized brushing experience

    The DiamondClean 9000 comes with Clean, White+, Gum Health and Deep Clean+ to take care of your brushing needs. Clean mode is for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ is for removing stains, Gum Health provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums and Deep Clean+ gives you an invigorating deep clean. Three intensities allow you to choose between a higher setting to boost your clean and a lower one for more-sensitive mouths.

    BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

    BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

    Smart brush heads ensure you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. For an example, say you're using the W3 Premium White brush head. Your DiamondClean 9000's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your brush head with the White+ mode to help whiten your teeth.

    Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

    Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

    You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your DiamondClean 9000 will. If you need to ease up, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a heads up to let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

    Always know when to replace your brush heads

    Always know when to replace your brush heads

    All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep gives you a heads up when it's time to replace it.

    Simple to charge and style to boot

    Simple to charge and style to boot

    Your DiamondClean 9000 will last for up to two weeks on a single charge with regular use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth® wireless technology
      Connected brushing app

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days***
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      • Android phones
      • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
      iOS compatibility
      • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
      • iPhone 4S or higher
      • with iOS7 or higher
      • with iOS7 operational system

    • Ease of use

      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Replacement reminder
      • To always ensure best results
      • reminder icon lights up

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      2 C3 Premium Plaque Control
      Travel case
      USB charging travel case
      Handle
      1 DiamondClean 9000
      Glass charger
      1
      Charger base
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      Removes up to 10x more plaque*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Whitening benefits
      Whitens teeth in 1 day****
      Timer
      BrushPacer and SmarTimer
      Pressure feedback
      Vibrates handle to alert user

    • Modes

      3 intensities
      • High
      • Medium
      • Low
      Deep Clean+
      Gives you an invigorating deep clean
      Gum Health
      Provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums
      White+
      Is for removing stains
      Clean mode
      Is for exceptional everyday cleaning

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard
      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Always know when to
      • replace brush heads
      BrushSync Technology
      • Connects smart handle and
      • smart brush head

    • Software Support

      Software updates
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • more than a manual toothbrush
    • * compared to DiamondClean
    • *** in White+ Mode with leading whitening toothpaste vs a manual toothbrush
    • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.