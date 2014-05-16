White bright smile to improve your patient's confidence
Your patients can get up to eight shades whiter teeth in 45 minutes, excluding preparation time
Take home Nitewhite 22% CP
For patients with severe tooth discolouration, a confident smile might not always come naturally. The innovative combination of Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed chairside whitening and Philips Zoom take-home treatment produces maximum results
Relief® ACP Oral Care Gel helps manage patient's sensitivity
Recommendation is to place a light coating of Relief ACP (amorphous calcium phosphate) Oral Care Gel on the lingual surfaces of teeth on both arches before whitening treatment and to apply ACP Immediately following an in-chair procedure directly onto the teeth or in custom trays for 10 to 30 minutes
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.