Smarter connectivity
Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, whilst Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smarter connectivity
Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, whilst Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.
Smarter connectivity
Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, whilst Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smarter connectivity
Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, whilst Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.
Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. Automatic updates ensure apps stay up to date.
Enable instant, secure wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) in up to 4K resolution. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.
Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional Display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.
Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.
Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional Displays. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected Displays or your entire network so that you can offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many displays you are managing.
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information-such as name and language spoken-to create a personalized experience. Whether you're adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.s
Integrated Netflix access makes watching the latest movies and shows from your account easier, faster and more convenient. There's no need for any external players or satellite TV, which helps keep operational costs down and installations neat, whilst maintaining a modern look for your establishment. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.
Voice control and faster answers are here with the optional Google Assistant™ enabled remote control (22AV2025B/00). Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favourite songs, and get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. With Google Assistant™, the possibilities are endless.
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Android TV
Hospitality Features
Healthcare features
Multimedia
Audio
Power
Accessories
Wireless Connectivity
Connectivity Bottom
Connectivity Side
Connectivity Enhancements
Design
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.