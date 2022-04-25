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    Signage Solutions LED Display

    41BDL7539L/00

    Overall rating / 5
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    Unleash your imagination even more

    No limits. No boundaries. Philips L-Line 7000 series is an LED signage solution for endless possibilities in shape and size. Seamless linking and multiple size options enable truly unique displays of any dimension for perfect results.

    See all benefits

    Signage Solutions LED Display

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    See all L-Line series

    Unleash your imagination even more

    LED Display for every form and shape

    • 41''
    • Direct View LED

    Available in 3 dimensions

    Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curved (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shape 90 degree corners.

    Conformal coating and ingress protection

    Dust, dirt, fungus and moisture resistant conformal coating protects this product and enables easier maintenance. IP30 rated and certified against ingress for reduced chance of short circuit from dust and corrosion.

    Dynamic Panel Connect

    Mix and match each of the Philips L-Line 7000 LED panel sizes to form a single display of any shape and dimension. Dynamic flexible alignment pins ensure a perfect fit in any circumstance - resulting in a smooth, seamless display surface. For added convenience and efficiency, each LED panel features openings on each side to allow for versatile wired connection between the LED panels and any external input connection. Openings on the top and bottom of the LED panel can be popped out in case access is only available from the top or bottom of the panel.

    Dynamic Power Saving

    Philips Professional LED Displays use high-performance LEDs, which are tested thoroughly, energy efficient and cost effective. Furthermore, enhanced technology allows the display to dynamically save on power consumption.

    Factory calibrated

    Every Philips L-Line LED panel is calibrated in our factory under perfect circumstances. That means there's no need for further calibration on location, resulting in quicker installations. Calibration and configuration files are available to ensure fast maintenance.

    Fire retardant design

    Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire, and help protect the structural integrity of the LED panel in case of fire. Tested and certified with Fire Safety Certifications.

    Forms any shape, L-shape corner, or curvature

    The Philips L-Line 7000 series LED panles come with a height of 25 cm and are available in 50 cm, 75 cm and 100 cm widths. These displays are ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations to size. Also available with bevelled corners to form curved designs in both convex and concave formats.

    High brightness LED panel

    Visualize all kinds of content in any setting. Make a big impact with crisp and clear messaging in bright locations, such as storefront windows or places subject to direct sunlight. This high bright LED panel is perfect for attracting attention in large, busy areas that are subject to high ambient light.

    Optional bevelled corners allow curved displays

    Create bezel-free displays of any shape, size or resolution. The modular design of Philips Professional LED panels means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create displays that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings. Even corners and curved displays become easy to create with the new Philips 7000 series.

    Philips Active Health Monitoring

    Achieve perfection through precision. Active Health Monitoring makes maintenance fast, simple, and predictable by displaying the exact item of failure and location. Utilising this software that works in real-time both online and offline, replacing the relevant part becomes an efficient process, and a must for display owners with many geographical locations.

    Seamless linking for perfect imagery

    Your Philips Professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display panels are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      4:1
      Brightness uniformity
      >=97%
      Brightness after calibration
      2650 nits
      Brightness before calibration
      3500 nits
      Calibration(brightness/color)
      Supported
      Color temperature adjust range
      4000~9500 K (by software)
      Color temperature default
      6500±500 K
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      11000:1
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      140  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      140  degree
      Picture enhancement
      Wide color gamut display
      Placement
      Landscape
      Frame frequency (Hz)
      50 & 60
      Refresh rate(Hz)
      2100~3900 (14 bits:3900Hz)
      Usage
      Indoor

    • Convenience

      Ease of installation
      • Guide pins
      • Light weight
      Power loop through
      For 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less, 10A max
      Signal control loop through
      RJ45

    • Power

      Input voltage
      AC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
      Black screen power cons. (W)
      <11
      Max. power cons. AC (W)
      <143.7
      Max. power cons. BC (W)
      <199
      Typical power cons. (W)
      <47.9

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      -20~45  °C
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20~50  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      10~80%
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      10~85%

    • Cabinet

      Cabinet area (m2)
      0.25
      Cabinet pixels ( Dot )
      16,384
      Cabinet resolution (W x H)
      256 x 64
      Cabinet size (mm)
      1000x250x42
      Data connector
      RJ45
      Power connector
      3 core socket (C14 in, C13 out)
      Receiving card quantity
      1 pcs
      Receiving card spec.
      A5S Plus
      Receving card brand
      NovaStar
      Weight (KG)
      5.87Kg (±294g)
      Cabinet diagonal (inch)
      40.6"
      Cabinet construction
      Die-Casting Aluminum
      Side angle (degree)
      45

    • Module

      LED type
      SMD 1921 Copper wire
      Pixel constitution
      1R1G1B
      LED lifetime(Hrs)
      100,000 at half brightness
      Module resolution (WxH pixels)
      64x64
      Pixel pitch (mm)
      3.9
      Module size (WxH in mm)
      249.9*249.9

    • Accessories

      LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
      2 pcs
      Power cable
      2 pcs
      QSG
      1 pcs

    • Miscellaneous

      Warranty
      2 years
      Regulatory approvals
      • EN55032
      • EN55035
      • EN61000-3-2
      • EN61000-3-3
      • IEC/UL60950
      • IEC/UL62368
      • IEC62471
      • RoHS
      • FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
      • EAC
      Fire retardancy certification
      • BS 476 Part7:1997
      • UL94
      Conformal coating
      hub board, backside LED module

    • Packaging Data

      Dimension of packaging (mm)
      1270x421x224
      Gross weight (KG)
      11.28

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