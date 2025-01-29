32BDL3751T/00
Better connected – versatile multi-touch display
Delivering 24/7 operation with 350 nits brightness, this versatile PCAP display is also designed to reduce energy consumption across the range. Engage. Inspire. Connect. With Android 13, Wave ready, and no need for an external media player.
A flush design with no bezel bringing an edge to edge experience augmented with anti-glare glass. Easy to clean, these interactive touch screens also feature anti-fingerprint coating.
Install in portrait or landscape orientations, with the option to tilt to 30°, with size variants to suit a range of installation purposes. Whether on a shelf – ideal for the 24” – angled or upright for Point of Sale, configurators, order points and kiosks – with the 32” and 43” – or for wayfinding – think 55”.
With 350 cd/m2 brightness for better visibility under bright lights, the Philips Interactive 3000 Series is designed to be used 24/7, making it a great selection for travel and transportation hubs, retail centers, food and beverage locations, and more. FailOver is also included enabling your display to switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs should an outage occur.
The ultimate in intuitive user experience, with a professional Android 13 SoC built in for easy apps and solutions integrations and no need for an external media player. Connections include Wifi and Bluetooth, as well as USB-C port.
Manage your display and control content remotely with PPDS Wave Controller – your evolutionary ecosystem designed to support time, energy and cost efficiencies. Discover software applications to support your interactive vision from our network of proven partners on the PPDS ProStore.
Reduced power consumption compared to previous models, supporting business sustainability and energy savings.
Allows seamless connectivity, enabling easily access and engagement with content.
Reliable, worry-free protection for your displays, with a three-year warranty automatically in place from the start, eliminating any setup effort.
