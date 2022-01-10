Search terms

    Give them Chromecast™ built-in, access to the Google Play™ Store, and more. Built for private viewing in healthcare settings, this powered by Android™ bedside TV combines intuitive functionality with medical-grade design.

      Chromecast built-in . Cast content to the big screen

      Enable hassle-free wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) to your Android-powered Philips Professional TV. Chromecast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Chromecast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.

      Google Play Store. Find it. Watch it. Play it

      With one-touch access to the Google Play Store it's easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional TV.

      Easy to clean. Tough glass front. Protective bezel

      The toughened safety-glass front is flat, making it easy to clean. The glass is hydrophobic, it repels fingerprints, and no raised buttons mean no crevices for germs to get into. The built-in touch-sensitive controls can be conveniently disabled for cleaning via a button on the TV's back.

      Easy to use. Integrated back-illuminated touch controls

      The front panel of this Philips Professional Healthcare TV features integrated touch controls. Essential controls are conveniently placed, and illuminate when patients raise a finger to them - ensuring ease of operation.

      Reading light. Give patients freedom to read, day or night

      Give them the freedom to read, day or night. A reading light is conveniently placed under the bottom bezel of this Philips Professional Healthcare TV. The light is operated by a button on the front touch-control panel: the button illuminates when a finger or hand is near it.

      Galvanically isolated headphone connection

      Galvanic isolation ensures the safest possible connection between the patient's headphones and this Philips Professional Healthcare TV. No current can pass from the headphone circuit into the surrounding electrical environment. Ensuring the protection of both patient and sensitive medical instruments.

      CMND & Control. Operate, update, maintain

      Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs, updating software, and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more.

      AppControl. Install and manage apps remotely and securely

      Take full, centralized control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network. Giving you the ability to offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many TVs you are managing.

      MyChoice compatible. Built-in pay-to-view solution

      Offer pay-to-view content in any situation-from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code or a card.

      Medical-grade power supply

      This Philips Professional Healthcare TV incorporates a power supply that complies with both EN/IEC 60601-1 and EN/IEC 60601-1-2 standards.

      AntiMicrobial housing actively inhibits bacterial growth

      Germs have become a growing problem in hospitals and clinical environments worldwide as they can cause life-threatening infections. Philips CareSuite TVs take care of this challenge by using JIS Z2801 compliant antimicrobial additive in its housing material making it an integral part of the display housing. Your well-being along with your patients is now assured by this protective shield that impedes the growth of most common microorganisms such as "Staphylococcus aureus (Gastroenteritis)", "Escherichia coli (E Coli)" and "Klebsiella (Pneumonia)", for example.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        19  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        47  cm
        Display
        LED HD TV
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        45/45  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        25/40  degree

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
        Analog TV
        PAL
        IP Playback
        • Multicast
        • Unicast
        • HLS
        • OTT App Channels

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Netflix*
        • YouTube
        • Google Play Store*
        • Google Play Movies
        • Google Play Games
        • YouTube Music
        Memory size(Flash)
        16GB*

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Volume limitation
        • Switch-ON Settings Control
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Local Control Lock
        • Prison mode
        Power control
        • Quick Start Mode
        • Auto Power ON
        • Auto Power OFF
        Your brand
        • Customizable Home Screen
        • Customizable Welcome App
        • Location Name (Geonames ID)
        • CMND&Create
        • Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
        CMND&Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Remote Management over IP/RF
        • TV Group management
        • Local Updates via USB
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        Control
        • AppControl
        • JEDI Native Android TV Control
        • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
        • Serial Xpress Protocol
        • Crestron Connected
        • Joystick
        Interactive DRM
        • VSecure
        • Playready Smoothstreaming
        • Securemedia
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        CMND&Check-In
        • Guest Name
        • Guest Language
        • Messages
        • Bill on TV
        • Express Checkout
        Sharing
        • Chromecast built-in
        • Secure Sharing
        • Network-managed Sharing
        Convenience
        • Google Assistant*
        • Google Account Login
        • Weather Forecast
        • >40 Supported Menu Languages
        • Clock in OFF mode
        • Theme TV
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Sleep Timer

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Nurse call system compatible
        • Illuminated Touch Ctrl Buttons
        Convenience
        • Reading Light
        • Proximity sensor
        • TV Handle Bar
        • TalkBack
        • Independent main speaker mute
        • Cleaning Lock Function
        Safety
        • Tempered Glass
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant
        • Galvanic Isolat. Headphone out
        • IEC/EN60601-1
        Hygienic
        • Anti-Fingerprint Glass Front
        • Hydrophobic Coating
        • Smooth Backcover design
        • JISZ2801Anti-microbial housing
        EMC
        IEC/EN60601-1-2

      • Multimedia

        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • VP9
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SMI
        • TXT
        Picture formats supported
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        5 (2x2,5)  W
        Bathroom speaker out
        1.5W Mono 8Ohm
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Sound Features
        • DTS-HD
        • Dolby Atmos Compatible
        • Dolby MS12D
        • AC-4
        • DTS Studio Sound

      • Power

        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C
        Input
        12V DC
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        External power supply
        • 50-60Hz
        • AC 100-240V
        Energy Label Class
        E
        Eu Energy Label power
        14  W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        EPREL registration number
        964360

      • Accessories

        Included
        • DC Power Adapter
        • DC Power Cord 1,5m
        • AC Power Cord
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        Optional
        • DC Power Cord 3m 22AV1965A/12
        • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
        • Hygenic RC 22AV2204A
        • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

      • Wireless Connectivity

        Wireless LAN
        • 802.11 ac
        • Wifi-Direct

      • Connectivity Side

        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack
        USB1
        USB 2.0

      • Connectivity Rear

        Bathroom speaker out
        Mini-Jack
        External Control
        RJ-48
        Antenna
        IEC-75
        HDMI1
        HDMI 1.4
        Ethernet (LAN)
        RJ-45

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        HDMI
        • ARC (all ports)
        • Auto Input Selection

      • Design

        Colour
        White

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        3.45  kg
        Wall mount compatible
        • 75 x 75 mm
        • M4
        Set dimensions (excl. handle)
        (WxHwD) 469x326x39/49  mm
        Product weight (+handle)
        3.8  kg

          • Netflix: specific terms and conditions apply which have to be approved and applied in order to enable the app.
          • Availability of Google Assistant is depending on Country and Language settings. To use Google Assistant, an optional remote control with voice function must be used.
          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
          • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Android, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC
