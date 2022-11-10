Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver highquality performance, ease of use and ease of installation. If you encounter any difficulties while using your product, we recommend that you first consult the user manual or the information in the support section of this website, where (depending on the product type) you may find a downloadable user manual, frequently asked questions, instruction videos or a support forum. In the unlikely event of a failure of the product, Philips will arrange for your Philips product to be serviced, free-of-charge when you inform us of the defect within the warranty period, provided that the product was used in accordance with the user manual (e.g. in the intended environment). For some product categories a partner company of Philips is the warrantor of the product; please check the documentation supplied with your product. If you offer your product for service in India, but you purchased the product abroad, Philips will endeavor to have your product serviced against the warranty terms of the country where you purchased the product. This document only applies to consumer products. For professional products the warranty terms of the sale- or purchase agreement applies.
You may be able to get additional warranty on some products.
The warranty period starts on the date of purchase as stated on your proof-of-purchase and expires at the end of the period indicated in the section “Warranty period” below. If you require service but you lost your proof-of-purchase or the retailer is unknown to Philips (e.g. a seller on an on-line auction channel), the warranty period shall be deemed to have started three months from the date of manufacture indicated on the product or derived from the serial number. If you require service for products without production date or serial number on the product a valid proof-of-purchase is required. Where a repair is not possible or not commercially viable, Philips may replace the product with a new or refurbished product of similar functionality. After a repair, firmware upgrade or replacement the warranty period will continue from the date of the original purchase.
What is not included in the warranty?
Indirect or consequential damages, such as loss of time, loss of data or loss of income;
The warranty does not apply:
In order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience, we advise you to read the user manual carefully and/or consult the support section of this web site before contacting your dealer or Philips. To obtain service within the warranty period please contact the consumer contact center via one of the contact methods indicated on this web site. When your product is no longer within warranty, in some countries, you can contact the nearest authorized service center directly. If available, you can find the addresses of the service centers on this website. To be able to help you efficiently when you contact Philips or its service partners please have available:
To be able to help you efficiently when you contact Philips or its service partners please have available:
