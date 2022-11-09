Visit our Philips Service Centers if you need help on your Household, Mother and Child Care and Personal Care products. Philips products are handled by specialized services for each category.
When visiting Philips Service Centers, please make sure to bring along the below: 1. Proof of purchase (Receipt/Tax Invoice) 2. Philips product (Including accessories)
When visiting Philips Service Centers, please make sure to bring along the below:
1. Proof of purchase (Receipt/Tax Invoice)
2. Philips product (Including accessories)
Many times when a product does not perform as expected, the issue can be resolved at home without having to send it for repair. Please use our online troubleshooting and FAQs to find a solution for common issues: 1) Register your product online (Exceptions: TV, Avent, Gaggia and Saeco coffee machines) – click here 2) Contact our Contact Centre – click here
Find your product and its FAQs
If you are unable to resolve your problem online, you can book your product for inspection by two methods:
Repair will be free of charge if your product is still under warranty.
Many times when a product does not perform as expected, the issue can be resolved at home without having to send it for repair.
Please use our online troubleshooting and FAQs to find a solution for common issues:
1) Register your product online (Exceptions: TV, Avent, Gaggia and Saeco coffee machines) – click here
2) Contact our Contact Centre – click here
Depending on the product, Philips warranties are usually between 12 and 24 months.
To find the warranty period and terms and conditions for your product, please check our warranty terms.
If your product is no longer under warranty, we strive to make the repair process as painless as possible. The proposed solution and final cost will vary depending on the product type, age, and your chosen shipping method. For coffee machines and Avent products, please contact our Contact Centre.
For products that do not have a repair option, we offer our consumers discount vouchers to purchase a new Philips product.
Please note: When registering your product, if you are unhappy with the proposed solution and do not wish to proceed with the repair process, you can close the request at any time. Contact our Contact Centre for additional support.
If your product is no longer under warranty, we strive to make the repair process as painless as possible. The proposed solution and final cost will vary depending on the product type, age, and your chosen shipping method.
For coffee machines and Avent products, please contact our Contact Centre.
We aim to provide excellent online support for all our products but do realize that sometimes the information you seek may be hard to find. If you are still unable to find the information you need, you can contact our Contact Centre via live Chat service, email or phone. Our Contact Centre is open during the following times: Mon - Fri : 08.30am - 06.00pm Sat - Sun :Closed The Contact Centre is closed on Public Holidays.
We aim to provide excellent online support for all our products but do realize that sometimes the information you seek may be hard to find.
If you are still unable to find the information you need, you can contact our Contact Centre via live Chat service, email or phone.
Our Contact Centre is open during the following times:
Mon - Fri : 08.30am - 06.00pm
Sat - Sun :Closed
The Contact Centre is closed on Public Holidays.
Philips has 2 main authorized service centres: - Olympic Shaver Centre: for domestic appliances and personal care products - R&M Rentals: for sound and vision products - Domestic appliance – click here - Personal care – click here - Sound and vision products (Exception: TV) – click here
There is no need to contact the service centre directly. You can use our self-registration tool to obtain support for:
You can also contact our Contact Centre regarding the products above, as well as TV, Avent and Coffee products.
Philips has 2 main authorized service centres:
- Olympic Shaver Centre: for domestic appliances and personal care products
- R&M Rentals: for sound and vision products
- Domestic appliance – click here
- Personal care – click here
- Sound and vision products (Exception: TV) – click here
If you cannot find the part you are looking for in the online shop, you can contact our approved distributors: Outside Metro Manila: 1-800-10-PHILIPS, 1800 10 7445477 If you have any questions regarding spare parts or accessories for your product, you can also contact our Contact Centre.
- For spare parts and accessories enquiries, please contact +632 8 667 9000
If you cannot find the part you are looking for in the online shop, you can contact our approved distributors:
Outside Metro Manila: 1-800-10-PHILIPS, 1800 10 7445477
If you have any questions regarding spare parts or accessories for your product, you can also contact our Contact Centre.
The model number of your product can be found on the box, on the user manual or on the product itself. If you need further assistance finding the model number for your product, click here to launch the find your model number support page
No, at Philips we offer an international warranty for our products, therefore your guarantee will not be affected.
Please contact our Contact Centre should you have any issues or questions.
No, at Philips we offer an international warranty for our products, therefore your guarantee will not be affected.
If you are having issues with your product, you are always welcome to contact our Contact Centre and we will do our best to help you.If your product requires a repair or service during Philips guarantee period, we will be happy to organize it for you.
However, if the product requires a repair or exchange under the terms of your extended guarantee, it will be necessary to return the product to your retailer. The retailer is responsible for after sales service during the period of the extension of your guarantee.
If you are having issues with your product, you are always welcome to contact our Contact Centre and we will do our best to help you.If your product requires a repair or service during Philips guarantee period, we will be happy to organize it for you.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.