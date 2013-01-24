My SENSEO® coffee machine is brewing too much coffee
If your SENSEO®Coffee Machine is producing more coffee than your cup's capacity, read our advice below to solve this issue.
First time use
Before making your first cup of coffee with your SENSEO® Coffee Machine you need to flush its internal water supply system. To do this, fill the water reservoir with clean, cold water and place a bowl underneath the spout. Switch the machine on and press the 1-cup and 2-cup buttons simultaneously. For SENSEO® Switch, just press any button to start the flushing cycle. The flushing cycle continues till the water reservoir is empty. Do not interrupt the flushing cycle.
Defective pod holder
Another reason why your machine is producing more coffee than usual is that your pod-holder is defective. Try using a different pod-holder to see if this solves the problem. If yes, then you can purchase a new pod-holder from our online shop. If these tips do not solve the problem then please contact us for further support.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.