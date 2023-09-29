My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner leaves water traces on the floor

2 year warranty
If your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner leaves water traces on the floor, this can have several causes. Please look at the picture to see which model you have and find the information below.
Strong turns were made with the AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum or the appliance was moved sideways (swiping over the floor from left to right).
To prevent water traces on the floor, try to make less strong turns with your appliance and avoid moving sideways. If you still see some water traces on the floor and want to remove them, you can use the "+plus" and "-minus" buttons (see image below) to activate the water absorption mode.
The AquaTrio was moved across a threshold, carpet, or stairs while it was switched on.
It is recommended to activate the water absorption mode when lifting the appliance over a threshold, carpet, or stairs. This will prevent dirty water from dripping out of the AquaSpin nozzle.
The AquaTrio was lifted from the floor immediately after switching it off.
The appliance can leave a small puddle of water on the floor when you switch it off. You can reduce the size of the puddle by activating the water absorption mode before switching your AquaTrio 7000 Series off. Move the appliance forward and backward a few times with the water absorption mode activated. If needed, you can remove the last drops with a cloth.
Note: When you use the water absorption mode, no more water comes out of the appliance, and the suction power increases. After 45 seconds, if you do not take any action, the appliance automatically switches back to normal wet mode.
The wheels of your AquaTrio 7000 Series are blocked.
You can check the condition of the wheels regularly and remove the dirt that blocks the wheels.
Watch the video below for step-by-step instructions.
Did these solutions not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.
Strong turns were made with the AquaTrio Vacuum & Mop set-up or the appliance was moved sideways (swiping over the floor from left to right)
To prevent water traces on the floor, try to make less strong turns with your AquaTrio 9000 Series and avoid moving the appliance sideways. If you still see some water traces on the floor and want to remove them, you can activate the water absorption mode* by pressing the cleaning mode button (see image below).
The AquaTrio Vacuum & Mop set-up was moved across a threshold, carpet or stairs while it was switched on.
It is recommended to activate the water absorption mode* when lifting the appliance over a threshold, carpet or stairs. This will prevent dirty water from dripping out of the AquaSpin nozzle.
The AquaTrio Vacuum & Mop set-up was lifted from the floor immediately after switching it off
The appliance can leave a small puddle of water on the floor when you switch it off. You can reduce the size of the puddle by activating the water absorption mode* before switching your AquaTrio 9000 Series off. Move the appliance forwards and backwards a few times with the water absorption mode activated. If needed, you can remove the last drops with a cloth.
Note:
The Vacuum Cleaner was moved sideways
To prevent water traces on the floor, only move your AquaTrio Pro forward and backward.
Do not move the appliance sideways (see image a).
The Vacuum Cleaner was moved across a threshold while it was switched on
Make sure the mopping brushes of your Philips AquaTrio Pro stay in contact with the floor. Switch off the appliance before you pull it over a threshold to prevent water traces on the floor or to prevent water from splashing from the mopping nozzle.
The Vacuum Cleaner was lifted from the floor immediately after switching it off
After you switch off the appliance, move it forwards and backwards a few times to remove the liquid that is present between the two mopping brushes. If you switch off the appliance and lift it up immediately afterwards, the water that was present between the brushes leaves a trace of water on the floor (see image b).
The wheels of your AquaTrio pro are blocked
You can check the condition of the wheels regularly and remove the dirt that blocks the wheels.
Did these solutions not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.
The Vacuum Cleaner was moved sideways
To prevent water traces on the floor, only move your AquaTrio forward and backward.
Do not move the appliance sideways (see image a).
The Vacuum Cleaner was moved across a threshold while it was switched on
Make sure the mopping brushes of your Philips AquaTrio stay in contact with the floor. Switch off the appliance before you pull it over a threshold to prevent water traces on the floor or to prevent water from splashing from the mopping nozzle.
The Vacuum Cleaner was moved with its nozzle touching the floor while it was switched off
If you want to avoid water traces on the floor, carry the appliance by the carrying handle or by tilting it so that the appliance rests on the wheels for easy transport (see image b).
The Vacuum Cleaner was lifted from the floor immediately after switching it off
After you switch off the appliance, move it forwards and backwards a few times to remove the liquid that is present between the two mopping brushes. If you switch off the appliance and lift it up immediately afterwards, the water that was present between the brushes leaves a trace of water on the floor (see image c).
The wheels of your AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner are blocked
You can check the condition of the wheels regularly and remove the dirt that blocks the wheels.
Did these solutions not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.
The information on this page applies to the following models: FC7088/61 .