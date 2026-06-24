Philips Support
The brush of my Philips PowerPro Stick Vacuum does not rotate
Published on 24 June 2026
In the fortunate event that your Philips PowerPro Stick Vacuum's brush does not rotate, the brush might be dirty. Find out how to clean the brush yourself.
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You can clean the brush of your Philips PowerPro Stick Vacuum by following these steps:
- Open the cover of the nozzle and remove the brush
- Remove hairs and fluff from the nozzle. If hair is tangled around the brush, you can use scissors to cut them loose
- Place back the brush into the nozzle and close the cover
If the solutions provided do not help to solve your problem, please contact us.
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