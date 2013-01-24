Home
There is no crema layer on top of my SENSEO® coffee

It can happen that the foam or crema layer of your SENSEO® coffee is decreasing over time. There are several solutions to try and solve this issue yourself. Use below tips to improve the crema layer of your SENSEO® coffee.

The coffee pod is not placed correctly

Place the coffee pods with the convex side downwards in the center of the pod holder to ensure a good coffee flow.

How to insert SENSEO coffee pods

The coffee spout is polluted

Disassemble the coffee spout and clean all parts using the dishwasher or with washing-up liquid and hot water.

The pod holder is clogged

A clogged pod holder might decrease the quality of your SENSEO® crema layer. Follow these instructions to clean the pod holder:

Cleaning instructions

  1. Clean the pod holder using the dishwasher or use a brush to clean the pod holder (see image below)
  2. Place the pod holder back in the coffee machine
How to clean SENSEO pod holder

Build-up limescale is blocking the coffee flow

Descale your SENSEO® coffee machine at least every three months to keep your machine free of limescale. Make sure to place the pod holder in the coffee machine, before descaling. You can find detailed instructions in the user manual that came with your SENSEO® coffee machine.

If none of these steps solved the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

