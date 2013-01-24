My SENSEO® coffee machine makes more noise than usual
It is normal for your SENSEO® coffee machine to produce a humming sound while brewing. Is your SENSEO® coffee machine vibrating more and making more noise than usual? Use these solutions to try and solve the issue yourself.
For all SENSEO® machines see Section A
For SENSEO® Switch see section B
Section A: All SENSEO machines
Your SENSEO® coffee machine is not on a flat surface Place your machine on a flat surface. Try to avoid stainless-steel surfaces as this produces more vibrations and noise than other surfaces.
Built-up limescale Build-up limescale can cause your SENSEO® coffee machine to produce more sound and vibrations over time. We advise to descale your machine every 3 months to reduce the noise and maintain great coffee quality. You can find detailed descaling instructions on our descaling page or in your user manual.
Section B: SENSEO Switch
Your SENSEO® Switch lets you switch between coffee pods and filter coffee.
Sounds of brewing coffee with coffee pods When using coffee pods, you will hear a continuous humming sound. This humming sound comes from the water pump that is pressing water through the coffee pod.
Sounds of brewing filter coffee A filter coffee is brewed by pumping shots of water slowly through the filter holder. While brewing, the machine makes a pulse buzzing sound, which could take about 5 to 10 minutes, depending on how many cups you are brewing. This is normal behavior and nothing to be worried about. See the video below to hear what kind of sound to expect from your SENSEO® Switch while brewing filter coffee. If none of these steps solved the issue, please contact us for further assistance.
