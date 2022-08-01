Cleans beyond dust
Philips Cordless Vacuum 8000 Series Aqua Plus features the unique Aqua nozzle to clean different dirt types in one go, from dust to sticky stains, with double the suction. Plus vacuum only nozzle and handheld for maximum versatility. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Cleans beyond dust
Philips Cordless Vacuum 8000 Series Aqua Plus features the unique Aqua nozzle to clean different dirt types in one go, from dust to sticky stains, with double the suction. Plus vacuum only nozzle and handheld for maximum versatility. See all benefits
Cleans beyond dust
Philips Cordless Vacuum 8000 Series Aqua Plus features the unique Aqua nozzle to clean different dirt types in one go, from dust to sticky stains, with double the suction. Plus vacuum only nozzle and handheld for maximum versatility. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Cleans beyond dust
Philips Cordless Vacuum 8000 Series Aqua Plus features the unique Aqua nozzle to clean different dirt types in one go, from dust to sticky stains, with double the suction. Plus vacuum only nozzle and handheld for maximum versatility. See all benefits
Antibacterial microfiber cloth features Always Clean coating to protect the cloth from bacteria growth after each cleaning session. 2 cloths included.
Simply add your favorite floors cleaner or suitable detergent to remove up to 99% of bacteria* from the hard floors in your home.
The 360° suction nozzle captures up to 99,7% of dust and dirt in each stroke*.
The nozzle features LED lights to illuminate the floor in front of you as you vacuum and highlight hard to detect or previously hidden dirt. This makes dust, fluff, hair and crumbs easy to spot, even under furniture or anywhere you need extra light.
Specially designed Aqua nozzle vacuums and wet wipes to remove dust, dirt and sticky stains, in any direction.
The newest generation lithium-ion batteries provide the longest MAX* performance runtime of any cordless vacuum, so you can clean more than 125m² in Turbo mode on just one charge.
Experience up to 80 minutes* of powerful cleaning with Lithium ion 25.2V battery.
The 360° suction nozzle features patented suction technology to capture dust and dirt from all sides of the nozzle, making all your movements count.
8000 Series Aqua Plus is flexible and easy to maneuver. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.
Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes 8000 Series Aqua Plus three devices in one. The crevice tool and brush attachment are integrated into the tube so they are always to hand to tackle different surfaces.
PowerBlade digital motor is engineered to generate extreme airflow speed (>1100 L/min) and can be controlled easily using the Smart Digital Display. Display indicates speed and battery usage and lets you know when it's time to clean the filter. Register within 3 months of purchase for free 5-year motor warranty.
Our most powerful bagless technology, maintains power to ensure stronger performance for longer*.
The nozzle flexes to smartly auto-adjust the suction to where it’s needed to boost performance, using the dual suction channels - one at the front, one at the back.
Design
Performance
Nozzles and accessories
Filtration
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.