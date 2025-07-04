TAT6000BK/97
Great sound, multitasking smart case
You’ll flow through your day with these great-sounding true wireless earbuds and their smart charging case. Noise canceling lets you listen free from distractions, while the case lets you take control without reaching for your phone.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
You can use this case to take calls, control playback and noise canceling, tweak bass and treble, or find a missing earbud. The 1.47” touchscreen also features a clock and a timer, plus a flashlight function that emits bright white light. A true multitasker, the case can even take photos by remotely triggering the camera on your connected device.
Music, calls, podcasts, movies. When you want to focus, you can activate and control noise canceling via the earbud’s touch controls, the smart case, or our companion app. Handy features include Awareness Mode to let outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices so you can have a conversation without removing an earbud.
If you’re on a call, our four-mic setup and a noise-reduction algorithm will combine to pick up the sound of your voice and quieten background noise. Even if you’re in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t need to listen to all the other conversations going on around you as well!
You won’t need to turn up the volume to get the best sound out of the 10 mm drivers in these true wireless earbuds. Activate Dynamic Bass via the customizable earbud controls, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.
With noise canceling off, you get 7 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 21 hours from the smart charging case (with noise canceling on, you get 5 hours and an extra 16 from the case). For a quick boost, 15 minutes gives you an extra 3 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.
Bluetooth® 5.4 brings you a steadier connection for seamless streaming without annoying dips in the sound, even in built-up areas. Multipoint connectivity lets you connect to two Bluetooth® devices at the same time, and you can easily manage connected devices via the Philips Headphones app.
Our handy companion app makes it easy to adjust settings for the smart charging case, including how long the screen stays on and whether it displays a 12- or 24-hour clock. You can also use the app to personalize noise canceling, activate a low-lag setting for gaming, get the latest firmware, and more.
We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. These earbuds are made with RCS-certified post-consumer recycled plastics, and our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.
An IPX5 rating means these buds can handle the moisture if you sweat, and a little light rain won’t bother them either. You get three sizes of silicone ear tips for the perfect fit, and you can customize how the earbud touch controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.
The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, detailed sound with rich bass. Whatever you’re listening to, you’ll love what you hear.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Convenience
Inner Carton
Power
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
Design
Telecommunication
Dimensions
ANC features
Voice assistant
Sustainability
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.