Turn the everyday into the awesome with these sleek over-ear wireless headphones. Thrilling sound and advanced noise cancellation leave you free to get lost in every playlist and podcast. Need to chat? You get clear calls too.
Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver plenty of detail and bass for every song or podcast. You can even use the included cable to plug in and enjoy the Hi-Res Audio files available on your favorite streaming service. When you're not listening, the attractive hard case keeps the headphones safe.
Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro
These lightweight wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus on what you want to hear. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds from the world around you. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.
Philips Headphones app. Custom sound and more
The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also use the app to switch between preset noise-cancellation modes.
Lightweight and compact design
The lightweight design offers your better wearing experience. the compact design is for you easily to carry wherever you go
Soft fabric cushions for extended comfort
Soft fabric cushions for extensive comfort, so you can wear the headphones as long as you need