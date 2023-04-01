Search terms

StandSteamer_3000Series_MyEssence

With tilting StyleBoard

STE3170/80
    -{discount-value}

    Spend less time de-creasing your outfits with the Philips Stand Steamer 3000 Series thanks to its integrated board and large pointed steamer. Keep your wardrobe germ free* and add scented freshness with the MyEssence fragrance infuser. See all benefits

    Spend less time de-creasing your outfits with the Philips Stand Steamer 3000 Series thanks to its integrated board and large pointed steamer. Keep your wardrobe germ free* and add scented freshness with the MyEssence fragrance infuser. See all benefits

      Easy, every day de-creasing

      Tilting StyleBoard for better results

      • Tilting StyleBoard
      • 3 Steam settings
      • Pointed metal steam plate tip
      • 2000W power
      Tilting StyleBoard for better results, conveniently

      Tilting StyleBoard for better results, conveniently

      The tilting StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.

      Heats up in under 60 seconds, so you are ready in no time

      Heats up in under 60 seconds, so you are ready in no time

      Whenever you need it, the stand steamer is ready to use in less than 60 seconds, ideal for those last minute outfit choices.

      MyEssence, refresh your clothes with your favorite scents

      MyEssence, refresh your clothes with your favorite scents

      Our innovative MyEssence fragrance infuser lets you refresh clothing withyour favourite scents anytime you choose.

      3 steam settings with high continuous steam rate

      3 steam settings with high continuous steam rate

      Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Uselow steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabricsand coats.

      Large pointed metal steamer head for precise results

      Large pointed metal steamer head for precise results

      Perfectly precise: Our innovative metal steamer head features a large soleplate and precision tip designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas like collars and in-between buttons with ease.

      Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

      Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

      Besides de-wrinkling, 3000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.

      Large 2 L water tank, lasts longer between refills

      Large 2 L water tank, lasts longer between refills

      Take on big loads: The 2L detachable and transparent water tank is large enough to tackle even big loads of ironing.

      Safe on all ironable fabrics

      Safe on all ironable fabrics

      Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Slim design to store easily

      Slim design to store easily

      Make it fit: Due to its smart design, the stand steamer doesn't take much space and can be stored easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Board cover

        Top layer
        100% Cotton

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Support for ironing

        StyleBoard
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Easy steamer head holder
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        Adjustable pole
        Yes
        Brush
        Yes
        Adjustable double pole
        Yes
        Support accessory
        Tilting StyleBoard
        MyEssence fragrance cap
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Large filling hole
        Water tank capacity
        2000  ml
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Heat up time
        &lt;1  minute(s)
        Soleplate name
        Ceramic
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Hose length
        1.33  m
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Silicone steam hose
        Yes
        Special water inlet
        Yes
        Auto shut off
        Yes
        PVC Free Hose
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        40  g/min
        Power
        2000  W
        Steam output
        Yes
        Steam output control
        3 settings
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Ready to use
        &lt;1 minute(s)
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Variable steam
        3 levels
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        83% recycled paper

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy Rinse

      • Size and weight

        Board size (WxHxL)
        32*5*60  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        32*172*31  cm
        Cover size (WxHxL)
        33*5*61  cm
        Weight of board
        0.6781  kg
        Foam layer thickness
        5  mm
        Total weight with packaging
        2.33  kg
        Ironing surface
        60  cm
        Pole dimensions extended
        101  cm
        Weight of steamer head
        0.43  kg
        Weight of steamer head + base
        4.23  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Tested by third party institute for E. coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans with 1 minute steaming time
