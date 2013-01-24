Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Helps keep children safe from accidental shock.
Provides power to the unit which can be 5 m from the AC outlet.
A power multiplier that expands 1 grounded outlet in to 4 grounded outlets by plugging directly into the wall
This master switch controls power to the outlets on the power multiplier
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Product dimensions
Inner Carton