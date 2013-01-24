Home
      • -{discount-value}

      Multiple outlet

      Expand your number of outlets to 4

      • Home electronics
      • 4 outlets
      • 1.8m

      Integrated automatic child safety outlets

      Helps keep children safe from accidental shock.

      1.8 m power cord

      Provides power to the unit which can be 1.8 m from the AC outlet.

      Expands 1 grounded outlet into 4

      A power multiplier that expands 1 grounded outlet in to 4 grounded outlets by plugging directly into the wall

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95185 62321 4
        Depth
        4.9  cm
        Gross weight
        0.53  kg
        Height
        30  cm
        Nett weight
        0.43  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.1  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        12  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        6.75  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95185 62321 1
        Height
        22  cm
        Length
        38  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        12
        Tare weight
        1.59  kg
        Width
        32  cm
        Nett weight
        5.16  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Height
        24  cm
        Weight
        0.43  kg
        Width
        5.2  cm

