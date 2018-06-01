Hello Rayflan79! We appreciate you have taken the time to fill in this review of your SHQ4300 as we care about customers satisfaction. Not to mention that your words are meaningful in order for Philips to improve the products. It is indeed very saddening though to read that the the headphones did not reach you expectations. Headphones are very personal as they differ both in fit, design-wise and quality wise as to what you like and prefer. The SHQ4300 are assured to have a deep bass so it is saddening to read yours do not live up to this. Have you tested the headphones perhaps on another device to test and see if it is the same? Is the sound tinning no matter what device or track you listen to? The sound should absolutely not be tinning so we look forward to hear from you how it all turns out and if further support might be needed in your situation. Wish you a nice start of the new week! Kind regards,