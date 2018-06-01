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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

SHQ4300LF Sports headphones

SHQ4300LF/00

3

| (2) Reviews

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11.4g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

11.4g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 11.4g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

01/06/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome Headphones

Owned it for years now, and am always in a search for headphones and music stuff, but this one has been the best fit for me over the years...brilliant design and super freakin light weight and voice excellence and no voice leak at al....BRILLIANT Headphones. (I just need Philips to make me a wireless one, that's all i need nowadays)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones

15/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Not good

Awful! Do not fit in ear canal, thus giving off horrible tinny sound, zero bass!! Awful!!!!

This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones

This review was made for SHQ4300LF Sports headphones

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