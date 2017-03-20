2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ3300LF/00
Weighing in at just 7.1g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
An adjustable ear hook ensures the ActionFit SHQ3300 headphones fit your ears perfectly. Just put the headphones on and slide the adjustable hook up or down for a snug fit. Whatever your workout or terrain, your headphones will stay on comfortably.
1.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Ricardo71
20/03/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Terrible sound
Good design for a pair of running headphones but sound quality was awful; no bass at all just treble. Wore them once then took back for a refund
This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones
This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones
J1P2
14/09/2016
United Kingdom
NO BASS
JUST CAN'T BELIEVE THEY SOUND SO POOR. I THREW THEM IN THE BIN. YES I VIDEOED ME DOING THAT AND BIN LORRY TAKING THEM AWAY - BUT I CAN'T UPLOAD THAT PART BECAUSE IT HAS THE PEOPLE COLLECTING IT AND VEHICLE REGISTRATION - BUT IT'S A LAUGH FOR MY MATES WHO TOLD ME THEY'RE RUBBISH. YES FRIENDS. THEY'RE IN WITH THE RUBBISH.
This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones
This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones