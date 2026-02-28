ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

ActionFit SHQ3200PP Sports earhook headphones

SHQ3200PP/10

See all benefits
Patented adjustable ear hook for a secure fit

Patented adjustable ear hook for a secure fit

With its patented adjustable ear hook, ActionFit headphones ensure the ultimate fit that’s secure yet comfortable. Just hook the headphones on to your ears and slide the adjustable hook up or down to snugly fit your ear just so. Now you’re all set to conquer any workout or terrain – your headphones are staying on, no matter what.

Cable clip and protective pouch for easy use and storage

ActionFit headphones come with its own clip and pouch for easy cable management and safe storage. Enjoy a tangle-free workout with the clip, then stash your headphones in the breathable pouch. Don't sweat it!

Excellent sound generated by 9mm drivers

Excellent sound generated by 9mm drivers

ActionFit headphones boast finely tuned 9mm drivers that are specifically designed to generate excellent sound. Sound so pristine and powerful that you’ll easily immerse in your workout – and get the most out of your music and moves.

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.