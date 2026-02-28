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2 year warranty

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  • Single product shot

Discontinued

SHP895 HiFi Stereo Headphone

SHP895/97

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50mm speaker driver for sound without audible distortion

The 50 mm speaker driver combines the sensitivity of composite Mylar material with the power of neodymium for the magnetic circuit to deliver powerful, distortion-free sound.

High quality Linear Crystal Oxygen Free Copper cable

The extremely pure copper used for this cable minimizes transmission losses and delivers superb signal quality to the headphone, and pure sound to your ears.

Headband automatically adjusts to fit your head

The auto-fit headband ensures a perfect fit every time you put the headphone on. You don't have to adjust anything, just get straight into the game.

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