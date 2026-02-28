2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHP895/97
The 50 mm speaker driver combines the sensitivity of composite Mylar material with the power of neodymium for the magnetic circuit to deliver powerful, distortion-free sound.
The extremely pure copper used for this cable minimizes transmission losses and delivers superb signal quality to the headphone, and pure sound to your ears.
The auto-fit headband ensures a perfect fit every time you put the headphone on. You don't have to adjust anything, just get straight into the game.
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