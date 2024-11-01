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    SHP2500 TV headphones

    SHP2500/97

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SHP2500 TV headphones

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    The whole ear is covered to optimize sound quality

    Full-size earshells of these Philips headphones not only cover your whole ear for better sound quality, but also provide space for a larger, higher performance driver.

    Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

    The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

    An ideal length for you to watch TV at distance

    Extra long 6m cable for you to connect your headphones to TV or any audio equipment.

    In-line control that simplifies volume adjustment

    Adjust the volume to your preferred level without having to go to the audio source unit.

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