These headphones are very bulky. Personally they look quite bad. The cable tangles alot, and cable strength is weak. The cable length is a bit too short, or a bit too long depending on wheter you use it for mp3 or stationary computer. good build quality for the price(no annoying creaky sounds.) they are comfortable, but do not sit good. if you lie down, they will fall backwards. The cups are large and moderatley soft and probaby fit any size ears. If you have very little hair they scratch the top of your head a little and hurt after too much use. I would give comfort a 7/10 Then the sound quality, which is the most important. I would say these headphones sound really bad. except for the highs. Im no sound expert.The only good with these headphones's sound are the highs/treble, which actually sound very good. The mids are very bad. and the bass is nonexistent, by nonexistent i mean not there BTW. not there, and i have quite sensitive ears. When playing games, and using these headphones at high volume. you can not hear any of the hidden mids or lows, only those hidden, crisp highs. you can not hear explosions, not hear any distant animals roars or the shaking of a plant, only the highs of the birds chirping. in summary, the highs are very overpowering. the only person who should use these is a person whose car audio consists of 64x64 tweeters and two pairs of these in their trunk, and they want another pair of these. Summary: Do not get these if you havent taken an arrow to the knee. (if you do not understand the joke, just ignore this). There are other headphones for the same price that are better out there. If you want real audio quality, headphones for 50$+ are much needed.