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    SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

    SHP1900/10

    Overall rating / 5
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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

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    A 2m long cable that lets you put the player in your bag

    The ideal length of cable to give you more freedom of movement and to choose where you carry your audio device.

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